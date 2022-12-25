Christmas Fire Guts Traffic Police Building

A building that houses the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Traffic Department located in Muhima Sector, Nyarugenge District was today gutted down by a fire who cause is still unknown.

Local sources indicate that the building- also known as “Kwa Kabuga ” went up in flames on the topmost floor at around 2pm this Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Police officers from the Fire Brigade department intervened and extinguished the fire but the causes of the fire has not been established yet.

The Rwanda National Police is yet to determine the cause and the extent of the damage and whether or not there were any injuries. By press time, RNP had not commented on the cause yet.

Videos of the stored structure being gutted down from the top rooftop continue to circulated on various social media platforms, including Twitter.

Most of the videos, seen by KT Press, were taken by civilians using their phones from a distance. Apart from the traffic department, the building houses a branch of the armed forces bank, CSS Zigama and the Armed Forces Shop (AFOS).