Outgoing Senate President Iyamuremye Speaks Out On His Resignation, Health

The former Senate President, Dr. Augustin Iyamuremye who resigned on Thursday has spoken about his health condition which was cited as the main reason for his resignation from office.

Dr. Iyamuremye said today that due to health reasons he was not able to continue serving the office which demands a lot of attention and being healthy.

He told the Senators that he had been suffering from a non- communicable disease and other ailments for some time and needed time out to get treated and get well but not while in office.

“Rwandans say that you go to get well from an illness and brag about it, but you know there is a secret, it is the doctors, and because of the respect a person has for his family and other people.

As a politician, I will not hide from them that I have been suffering from a non-communicable disease for a while and other problems that have caused it. I have difficulties in my daily activities,” Iyamuremye said.

Dr. Iyamurenye said that the doctors at King Faisal Hospital and Kanombe Hospital took care of him and continued to treat him and he needed to have time to allow this process happen.

“You elected me to improve the Senate, you did not elect me to govern myself in bed or unable to climb those stairs,” he said.

Iyamuremye thanked the President of the Republic for the trust he has given him in various responsibilities and thanked fellow Senators who have been working with him until today.

Fellow Senators also thanked Iyamuremye for his dedication to service and wished him to get well.