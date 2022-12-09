Gov’t, One UN Rwanda Meet To Strategize More On NST1

The Government of Rwanda, and the United Nations (UN) in Rwanda have hosted a Joint Steering annual Committee to assess how much has been realized in the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF). towards realizing the country’s development targets.

UNSDCF, a five-year plan (2018-2024), operating through the budget equivalent to $ 630,691,127 outlines how the United Nations supports Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), through all its agencies, under the umbrella of ‘One UN’.

The meeting was hosted by the chair, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and co-chair, Ozonnia Ojielo, the UN Resident Coordinator to Rwanda. Other participants included Government officials, the UN, diplomatic corps, CSOs and private sector representatives.

Dr. Ndagijimana said that the Government continues to leverage on UN’s Universal knowledge and network to strengthen existing institutions, but also attract other players such as the private sector to participate in different areas where exists opportunities.

This Rwanda-UN joint collaboration is implemented through 14 joint programmes that include social protection, health care, youth, HIV, gender equality and empowerment of rural women, nutrition, COVID-19 response and recovery, climate resilience, food security, among others.

“As we focus on achieving the targets in the remaining period of NST1 and in preparation of the successor program, we will count on UN’s collaboration in this Journey and I believe that our meeting today is relevant for this reason,” Said Minister Ndagijimana.

Ozonnia Ojielo, the UN Resident Coordinator to Rwanda said that all resources have been utilized with the aim of transforming the lives of an average Rwandan citizen, which continues to be their future plan.

“UN agencies look forward to working in a more integrated way, with a strategic focus until the finalization of the NST1. Our projects must speak to the national priorities, the transformational agenda that the govt has,” he said.

Other UN programs that have already produced results include their support to the 5th annual YouthConnekt Africa Summit, establishment of a Green Investment Facility ‘Ireme’, SDGs on the Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF). Support to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda during the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

Participants regard this as a great opportunity to review, assess and commit themselves to act together with the main purpose of ensuring that the One UN becomes a reality in Rwanda.

In this regard, it was agreed upon that the plan to have a ONE UN Rwanda House be speeded up to meet its 2026-time framework.