RDF Hosts Defence Attachés Accredited to Rwanda for An End Year Dinner

The Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) last weekend organised an end of year dinner in honour of Defence Attachés accredited to Rwanda. The event was hosted at Senior Officers Mess, Kimihurura, December 9.

Lt Gen Innocent Kabandana was guest of honour, on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff. The event was organized by the Department of International Military Cooperation and attended by selected RDF Generals and senior officers, senior officials from Rwanda National Police, National Intelligence and Securiy Service, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassies accredited to Rwanda.

Currently 26 countries have Defences Attachés accredited to Rwanda, according to RDF.