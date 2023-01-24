DRC Fighter Jet Violates Rwanda Airspace Again

For the third time in three months, a fighter jet from the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) has violated Rwanda’s airspace, a case which Rwanda called “continued aggression”.

A communique from the office of Government Spokesperson this evening said that at 5:03 pm. a Sukhoi-25 from the DR Congo violated Rwanda airspace for the third time, adding that “defensive measures were taken.”

“Rwanda asks the DRC to stop this aggression,” reads part of the communique.

The same fighter jet a Sukhoi-25 violated Rwandan airspace along Lake Kivu in the Western Province of Rwanda at around 12h00, and immediately returned to DRC in December 2022.

Earlier on, the jet had, not only violated the airspace, but also, it briefly landed at Rwanda’s Rubavu airport in Western province.

In all occasions, DRC defended they “did not have any aggression intention.”

For several months now, Rwanda is accusing the neighbor from the West of perpetuating several acts of aggression, ranging from shelling into Rwanda’s territory and armed soldiers crossing into Rwanda trying to shoot border security officers.

DRC accuses Rwanda to support a critical rebel group M23 which is fighting to force their government stop hostilities against Congolese Kinyarwanda speaking community.

Rwanda denies all allegations which they said, they intend to make Rwanda a scapegoat.

The country expresses concerns about DRC’s lack of political will to solve its problems and intention to perpetuate hostilities by refusing to respect regional efforts to solve its problems.

Fighting alongside DRC’s army is the self proclaimed Democratic Force for Liberation of Rwanda(FDLR), a terror organisation responsible of the Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.