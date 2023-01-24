Rayon Sports Humiliate Musanze FC by 4-1

Muhanga, January 24th 2023 as Rwanda premier league continuous, today Rayon sports defeat Northern based Musanze FC 4 goals 1 as revenge after Rayon sports suffer 2-0 in first leg game played at Ubworoherane stadium home of Musanze in November 2022.

Rayon sports has baptized Musanze FC at Muhanga Stadium where the blues are using the pitch as home since Kigali stadium is under face-lift.

Rayon sports played today’s game without the nine key starters due to injuries and illness.

The game started as Rayon sports showed the potential and thirst to lead the game earlier but Musanze FC maintained the control of them

Rayon sports’s central defender Mitima Isaac fired the blues ahead as he scored the opening goal on 13th minute of the first half before AGBLEVOR PETER netted the equalizer on 19 minutes and the first half ended in a draw.

The second half started with Rayon Sports looking to find another goal but Musanze Fc continued to close the gaps in order to destroy Haringingo’s tricks.

On 51 minutes of the game Musanze FC’s techniques didn’t last after Rayon sport’s Ganijuru Elie crossed the ball in the box and Nsengiyumva Issac sent the ball to the net as an own goal.

After registering the second goal, Rayon sports put the game on high intensity and speedy. Ngendahimana Eric scored third on 56th minute after only five minutes of the second goal.

Ugandan international striker Musa Essenu scored fourth on 71st minute of the game before the game came to an end.

In their day 17 match, Rayon Sports will visit Mukura Victory sports on 28th January at Huye international stadium

After day 16 of Rwanda Primus national league, Rayon Sports sits on the second position with 31 points only two 2 points behind the table leaders.