Prince Kid to Return to Court As Prosecution Appeals

Organizer of Miss Rwanda who was acquitted of sexual abuse and abuse of power last month, Dieudonné Ishimwe a.k.a Prince Kind will return to court following appeal that was filed by the prosecution.

Prince Kid was arrested and detained in April 2022 following allegations that he was involved in sexual abuse against contestants of Miss Rwanda through the 10 years under his management as CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Back Up which organises the competition.

He was charged with three counts including rape, harassment and soliciting or offering sexual favours in the much publicized case that made trends on social media and was sent to trial in- camera.

Ishimwe was released on December 2nd, 2022 after Nyarugenge Intermediate Court cleared him of all charges.

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) Spokesperson Faustin Nkusi confirmed the development whole saying: “Yes, we appealed”.

Prince Kid’s lawyer- Emelyne Nyembo also told local media that prosecution had appealed the verdict, pending a date for trial to be determined by the High Court.

“The time of the hearing has not been announced. It can only be announced if prosecution’s submissions is found relevant,” Nyembo said.