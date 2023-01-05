Privatized Burera Beach Resort to Open Soon

Burera Beach Resort (BBR) hotel, which recently secured a private buyer after five years of being idle, will soon open its doors to visitors visiting Burera district, according to officials.

In November 2022, La Paillotte, a private business operator firm, acquired the Burera Beach Resort Hotel, following a Cabinet resolve, in the same month, to privatize the facility that was completed in 2017 but remained an idle asset.

La Paillotte acquired the hospitality facility at Rwf530 million after the district failed to secure a bidder in three tender notices which all came out blank, but Rwanda Development Board (RDB) intervened to secure a deal with La Paillotte.

Initially, the BBR project which was meant to promote tourism in Burera, was a joint venture between Burera district and Burera College of Trade (BCT) Ltd-with assets valued at Rwf770million, of which the district contributed Rwf429.7million.

Burera District Executive Secretary Frank Ibingira said that the BBR contract with La Paillotte has already been signed and the facility will open doors soon.

“Still working with the contractor to open as soon as possible. They are now conducting some preliminary works (refurbishment) preparing to start,” Ibingira told KTPress.

Situated along Rwanda’s twin lakes of Burera and Ruhondo in northwestern Rwanda, the BBR facility will this year be added on the bucket list of places to visit and stay especially that the district borders one of the tourist destinations- Musanze district and closer to tap in on tourists in neighboring Uganda.