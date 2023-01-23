Rwanda, Botswana Police Forces Sign Cooperation Pact

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Botswana Police Service (BPS) signed a cooperation agreement in Kigali on Monday, January 23, to formalize partnership in various areas of policing to combat transnational organized crimes.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the Acting Commissioner for Botswana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Phemelo Ramakorwane.

This was part of the bilateral meeting between the two friendly police institutions held at the RNP General Headquarters at Kacyiru.

DCP Ramakorwane and his delegation are in Rwanda for a week-long visit aimed at strengthening cooperation in various policing disciplines.

The agreement, partly, binds the two police institutions to fight transnational organized crimes, including terrorism and related activities, human trafficking, hi-tech and cybercrimes as well as exchange of information related to the activities of the criminal elements and modern methods and techniques.

Other areas include training, sharing of expertise and training programmes, and other capacity building related activities.

IGP Munyuza said that the bilateral meeting and the signed MoU are premised on “friendly and excellent relationship” between the two countries under the leadership of His Excellency President Paul Kagame and His Excellency President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“As law enforcement agencies, we have to come together and put in place coordinated efforts to address regional and global security threats, that don’t respect borders.

The present security challenges such as terrorism, cybercrimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and financial crimes among others, can only be effectively dealt with when we work together in sharing of information, intelligence and experience,” IGP Munyuza said.

He added that policing today is faced with security threats of terrorism attacks like in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, ADF in North Kivu, DRC, Al-Shabaab in Somalia and other terrorist groups operating in the region and on the continent.

“Our two countries continue to play a significant role in maintaining peace and security in Cabo Delgado and this is an opportunity for us to discuss effective ways in which we can cooperate even more closely in anti-terrorism operations,” IGP Munyuza said.

Through the formalized partnership, he said, the two institutions will benefit a lot by establishing formal communication channels for efficient cooperation in different areas, including training.

DCP Ramakorwane, on his part, observed that the need to strengthen the existing partnership with Rwanda National Police has become more imperative, especially with the advent of technology, which has rendered public security challenges more dynamic and complex to solve.

He further appreciated the commitment and “invaluable contribution” made by Rwanda and Botswana, through their respective police organizations, towards global peace and security.

“This is a significant milestone and an important vehicle towards the effective tackling of transnational crimes affecting not only our two countries, but also the region at large; such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, terrorism and high tech crimes,” DCP Ramakorwane said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the smooth implementation of all MoU objects, for the mutual benefits.

During his visit in Rwanda, DCP Ramakorwane will also visit various RNP training and operation facilities in different parts of the country.