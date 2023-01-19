Rwanda Regrets DR Congo Apparent Abandonment of Nairobi and Luanda Peace Processes

The Government of Rwanda has called out the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for reneging on the provisions of processes aimed at restoring peace in the volatile eastern part of the country as Kinshasa continues to shun responsibility.

A statement issued by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, on Thursday accuses DRC of deliberately and continuously disregarding Nairobi and Luanda processes, setting back efforts to pacify the country.

“The Government of Rwanda notes with regret the 18 January 2023 statement of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is a selective reading of the Luanda Communiqué of 23 November 2022. The DRC statement avoids key decisions of the November summit, and concludes with what can only be seen as a threat of imminent attacks on Rwanda,”



“The staged demonstrations against the EAC Regional Force, in Goma and other parts of the DRC, constitute part of a plan by the DRC military and government to exit the Nairobi/Luanda peace processes. The goal of the demonstrations appears to be to cause the departure of the force, whereas the Luanda Communiqué calls for “Continued full deployment of the EAC Regional Force.” the statement partly reads.



Rwanda says the Luanda Communiqué comprises important decisions beyond the withdrawal of one Congolese armed group, among other things, including the “creation of conditions for the occupation of M23 currently controlled zones by the EAC Force, with the support of MONUSCO and the Ad-Hoc Verification Mechanism.”



Rwanda further argues that the Luanda Communiqué also calls for the cessation of all political and military support to the genocidal militia FDLR and other illegal armed groups.

“The DRC is violating this decision by continuing to provide weapons and fighting alongside several illegal armed groups in Eastern DRC. This also constitutes a clear violation of the Nairobi Process, which is aimed at disarmament and demobilization of these armed groups, and a threat to Rwanda’s security,”