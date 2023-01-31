Zephanie Niyonkuru Returns Into Sports

The cabinet on this January 30 appointed Mr Niyonkuru Zephanie as Pemenant Secretary in the Ministry of Sports.

The former football referee Niyonkuru replaces Shema Maboko Didier who was suspended from this position in September 2022.

Appointed alongside Niyonkuru is Rwego Ngarambe as Director General in charge of sports development, Alexis Redamptus Nshimiyimana, Director General in charge of Infrastructures, Fabrice Uwayo the Sport Development Analyst and Protogène Mashami Nziranziza, Sports Infrastructure Management Specialist.

In October last year of 2022 Mr Zephanie Niyonkuru was dropped from his position as the deputy Chief Executive officer of Rwanda Development Board (RDB) following “repeated administrative failures.”