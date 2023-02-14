Karongi: A Small Hill Named ‘St Valentin’ After An Intimate Evening Went Wrong

In Karongi District, Western Province, a small hill on Ngororero – Karongi highway was named after ‘Saint Valentin’ following a young man who lost life in love matters several years ago.

The infamous hill is located between Nyange and Rugabano sectors. According to locals who have an idea on the story and spoke under condition of anonymity, an unknown couple allegedly went up in the woods to make love on one evening of St Valentine’s Day (14 Feb).

But, since it was getting dark, the couple stayed on the edge of the forest above a tarmac road.

‘When the couple started to ‘enjoy’ their evening, the girl was holding onto a tree for her safety but the boy hadn’t noticed that he was standing near a road cliff.

Locals further explained that after a couple of minutes the boy slid on a rock, lost control and fell from the cliff head upside down and hit a concrete road trench.

The girl, into tears and total confusion, had no other choice but to call for help, and when locals arrived, they found a dead young man with his pants below the knees.

This sad story which sounds more of a fairy tale, is according to locals, what inspired people to give the name ’Saint Valentin’ to the infamous hill.