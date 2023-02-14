Sunrise FC Suspends Head Coach Seninga, Assistant Over Poor Results

Rwandan topflight side Sunrise FC has suspended their head coach Innocent Seninga and his assistant Gilbert Tugirimana for 15 days over what is termed as poor results.

According to the communique released by the club on Tuesday, the decision came after recent poor run of results that the team has been registering under their management.

The Eastern Province-based side has lost three consecutive home games, including 3-0 defeat by Gasogi United, a 1-0 loss to army side APR FC and 2-1 downing by Marine FC among some of the key games that decided Seninga and Tuguririmana’s fate.

The poor run of form at home and lack of winning ways is said to have led to a lack confidence among players and a poor standing on the league table.

After suspending the duo, the team will remain in the hands of current fitness coach Evariste Mugabo who has taken over as the interim coach until the return of the coaches if the club does not take further measures.

In the upcoming matches, Sunrise FC will play three way consecutive games including As Kigali, Police FC and Rwamagana City FC.