President Kagame Joins World Leaders To Condole Turkey, Syria After Quake

President Paul Kagame has joined other world leaders in mourning the victims of a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, leaving over 4,300 dead, thousands injured and property damaged.

The Head of State, through a tweet sent his condolences to the two countries on Monday, following the tremor that damaged more than 2,400 buildings.

“My deepest condolences to President @RTErdogan, the people of Türkiye and of Syria for the immense loss of life and destruction following the earthquake. The people of Rwanda stand in solidarity with you during this time of sorrow.” President Kagame tweeted.

More than 4,300 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through the two countries, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

It was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century, shaking residents from their beds at around 4 a.m. on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon, Israel and even Greenland.

In Türkiye, at least 2,921 people were killed and more than 15,800 others injured, according to Turkey’s head of disaster services, Yunus Sezer.

In neighboring Syria, at least 1,451 people have died. According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, 711 people have died across government-controlled areas, mostly in the regions of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Tartus.

The “White Helmets” group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defense, reported 740 deaths in opposition-controlled areas. Much of northwestern Syria, which borders Turkey, is controlled by anti-government forces amid a bloody civil war that began in 2011.