Manzi Thierry Begins Trainings with As Kigali Team-mates

City of Kigali sponsored, As Kigali’s new signing Manzi Thierry today began training with his team mates after joining the club later today.

As Kigali completed the signing the central defender today after some months jobless.

Manzi has signed a two -year contract with the citizens until 2025. The club welcomed the defender via their twitter account.

“Welcoming our New Signing” the communication officer on twitter.

On July 9, 2021, Manzi joined FC Dila Gori team of Georgia in the first division in Europe where he spent only six months.

Later on, he joined Moroccan topflight giant AS FAR RABAT before returning back to Rwanda last year. Ever since no team dated him until AS Kigali picked interest in him.

Manzi played for different local clubs like Marine FC, Rayon Sports where he lifted the national league trophies of 2016/2017 and 2018/2019.

Moreover, in 2018, he qualified with the Blues in the quarter finals of CAF Confederations Cup before joining Rwanda army sponsored APR FC in 2019.

Manzi is now eligible to make his debut against Gorilla FC on Saturday 11th feb for national premier league day 19th.