Rwanda Internationals Mutsinzi, Sibomana Get New Clubs

Rwanda internationals Patrick Sibomana and Ange Mutsinzi have found new clubs after parting ways with their old clubs in moves revealed on Tuesday.

Former Police FC forward Sibomana, commonly known as ‘Pappy’joined a Mozambique topflight giants Ferroviário da Beira while Mutsinzi joined Norwegian second division side FK Jerv.

In September 2020, Sibomana signed a one-year deal with Police FC and before extending his contract in June 2022 for two more years.

It’s not the first time Sibomana is going to trade his skills abroad as he has previously played for different clubs including Yanga Africans of Tanzania in 2019 and Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus in 2017.

Similarly, centre back Mutsinzi penned a two-year deal with the Norwegian second tier side after he parted ways with Portuguese CD Trofense last year of 2022.

The 25-year-old arrived in Europe in August 2021 after signing for Portuguese side from Rwandan army side APR FC.

Before he moved to Europe, Mutsinzi had featured for different Rwanda clubs including AS Muhanga and Rayon Sports where he had good spells before joining APR FC.