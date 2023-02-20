Tour du Rwanda 2023: Vernon Wins Stage Two To Retain Yellow Jersey

British Rider, Ethan Vernon, of Team Soudal-QuickStep claimed the second stage of Tour du Rwanda 2023 from City of Kigali to Gisagara district in Southern Province.

Vernon was victorious after 132.9km from Kigali to Gisagara, ensuring that the yellow jersey does not change hands, ahead of the third stage set for tomorrow, from Huye to Musanze district.

Vernon made it two-in-two, after beating his closest contender, Eritrean Mulueberhan Hanok of Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, to the finish like after a largely flat and fast race that ender in the Southern Province district bordering Burundi.

Meijers Jeroen of Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team came in third while Raisberg Nadav of Israel – Premier Tech managed to finish fourth in a sprint finish which saw Vernon emerge on top.

Things just turned out as predicted for Vernon, who became the first British cyclist to win a stage in Tour du Rwanda, pointing out that he expected to do well on the second stage considering that it would be relatively flat as the first stage.