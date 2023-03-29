AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Amavubi Rue Missed Chances In Draw With Benin

The Rwanda national team Amavubi chances of qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) became slimmer after playing out to a 1-all draw at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Wednesday.

Amavubi, who would have gone second in the standings in Group L, behind Senegal, could not take the chances as they came and as the game progressed, Benin’s confidence in the game grew.

In the16th minute, Benin conceded a penalty but Rafaël York could not score with the Benin keeper Saturnin Allagbe making a save while the rebounding shot went wide.

The first half of the game ended with no goals scored and in the second half the Amavubi coach Carlos Alós Ferrer took off Steve Rubangalu who had a yellow card, and replaced him with Djihad Bizimana .

In the 58th minute, a lapse in Amavubi defence gave striker Oluwafemi Dokou a chance and he cut through to put the ball past goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, to give Benin’s Les Guépards a lead.

The Rwandan national team coach ringed in changes, bringing in Ally Serumogo for Rafaël York and Fitina Omborenga Fitina for Yannick Bizimana, to change the tide of the game.

Benin could have extended the lead in the 68th minute after a counterattack caught Amavubi defence offguard again with the goalkeeper Ntwari already beaten but a goal line clearance by Emmanuel Imanishimwe saved the home team the brushes.

In the 70th minute, the Amavubi pressure yielded when Thierry Manzi headed home from a corner kick, beating two defenders to head home. From then on, Amavubi pressed for the winner but it was never to be, with Kevin Muhire missing a clear-cut chance.

Four minutes of added time did not help matters and the two teams could only share spoils as they did in Cotonou. Rwanda will not have to beat Mozambique at home and wait to face Senegal who have already qualified.