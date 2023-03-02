EdTech: In Rwanda, Internet Connectivity In Schools Increasing Steadily

Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) says Internet Connectivity in schools is steadily increasing with, currently about 47% secondary schools connected, and 54% in primary schools across the country. Officials say for large connectivity, Internet connectivity in schools requires establishment of basic infrastructures, electricity and smart classrooms where to keep school computers and other gadgets while teaching.

“We are almost reaching 50%, but still 47% in secondary schools, and 54% in primary schools. We still have a long journey, the ways used to reach targets are having several development partners, but also people understanding the importance,” Diane Sengati, the Director of Digital Content and Instructional Technology at REB said.

“It is challenging, some students learn using Internet and digital skills, others don’t have that chance. But, all meet on the same exam.

That’s difficult. It is in the curriculum but some students complete without having a chance to study computer skills. However, these children can still have similar opportunities to learn digital skills in their communities,” she added.

Sengati revealed Internet connectivity rates in schools during the EdTech Monday program, the monthly show on KT Radio which focuses on ways of leveraging technology to enhance education and learning.

It was aired and streamed live on YoutTube on February 27,2023.

The theme for the February episode was “Mainstreaming Hybrid Learning,” which relates to growing e-learning adoption or expanding digitalization in Africa’s education sector.

“The teacher gives guidelines, and the student can research using the internet to broaden the skills. This is where you can get all the answers and solutions in your category of learning.

This kind of learning is faster, teachers and students working together ensures leaners gather needed skills,” Lilian Ingabire, Programs Manager, SOLVIT Africa said.

“A student is able to learn many things in a short period,” Ingabire said.

Recent global catastrophes like the Covid-19 pandemic, among other things, have highlighted the crucial role technology may play in ensuring accessibility, diversity, and resilience in education.

Yet, implementing hybrid learning is a difficult process that is fraught with difficulties, including a lack of suitable infrastructure and staff.

Having internet access in elementary and secondary schools is expected to aid in the implementation of a curriculum based on competence.

“IT is a way of doing things perfectly, in every sector. It should be for everyone, not for a certain age. It is there to teach us the best way of doing things. This is the only way of teaching,” Daton Eric Ngilinshuti, Division Manager in charge of Digital Content and Connectivity, from Rwanda Polytechnic said.

The Edtech show continues to focus on using technology to advance teaching and learning in Rwanda. It is produced by the Mastercard Foundation Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT in collaboration with the Rwanda ICT Chamber of Commerce on the last Monday of each month.