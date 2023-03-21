Experience the Digital Revolution with Affordable Smartphones, Courtesy of Bank of Kigali and MTN Rwanda

Embrace the world of digital connectivity without breaking the bank, as Bank of Kigali and MTN Rwanda introduce the groundbreaking Macye Macye program. Designed to make smartphone ownership a reality for everyone, this innovative micro-lending product allows customers to purchase a smartphone with low, budget-friendly installments starting at just 200 Rwandan Francs per day.

Since its launch, the Macye Macye program has become a catalyst for digital inclusion and financial empowerment, boasting an impressive 14,000 loan bookings. With 87% of these customers being new to Bank of Kigali, the program has proven its ability to reach untapped and underserved market segments.

The Macye Macye program isn’t just about smartphones—it’s about bridging the digital divide. By providing affordable access to the internet, customers can stay connected and harness the power of digital services that were once beyond their reach.

The program’s impact on digital inclusion and financial empowerment in Rwanda hasn’t gone unnoticed. The prestigious GSMA Chairman Award has honored Macye Macye, recognizing its role in utilizing mobile technology to create positive social and economic changes.

Interested customers can easily join the Macye Macye program by dialing *182*12# or visiting MTN branches to check their eligibility. Requirements include being an MTN customer for at least 12 months, having an active status on MoMo, Data, Voice & SMS, and clearing any outstanding Mokash (mobile money) loans.

Flexible payment options accommodate every budget, with daily, weekly, or monthly instalments available until the device is fully paid off. Customers can choose to pay the instalments.