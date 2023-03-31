Outgoing Youth Minister Mbabazi Hands Over Mantle To Successor As Culture Moves To MINUBUMWE

The outgoing Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi, on Friday handed over instruments of work to her successor, Dr. Jean Nepo Abdallah Utumatwishima, who was sworn-in on Thursday by President Paul Kagame.

At the same handover, the outgoing minister passed on all matters of culture to Dr. Jean Damascene Bizimana, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, whose docket will now deal with all culture-related issues.

Dr. Utumatwishima was appointed Minister of Youth last week, replacing Mbabazi, who has been heading the docket since 2017. Mbabazi will head to Ghana as Rwanda’s High Commissioner to the West African country, replacing Dr. Aissa Kirabo Kacyira, who was earlier this year appointed to a United Nation’s position in Somalia.

Speaking after the ceremony at Urugwiro Village on Thursday, President Kagame urged the new minister to execute his duties well by ensuring that the country’s vision to empower young people is fulfilled and to work hand-in-hand with other leaders and institutions to achieve more.

He urged Dr Utumatwishima to work with others, learn from experience and also bring on board innovation and modern ways of doing things, to deal with the challenges the country is facing today.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, young people below the age of 30 consist of 65.3 percent of the total population, currently over 13.2 million, and they are expected to 54.3 percent by 2050, while people aged between 16-64, currently at 56.0 percent will reach 61.4 percent by 2050.