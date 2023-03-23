Rwanda: Inaugural ‘Norrsken Africa Week’ Due In November

The Norrsken Africa Week 2023’, the first of its kind on the African continent, is scheduled for November (8-9) in Kigali. This week will focus on what the African opportunity is, for investors and start-ups on the continent.

This event will also double as the official launch of the Norrsken Kigali House, with a great line-up of speakers and events organised around the week.

Norrsken Kigali House is Africa’s biggest hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, that houses corporate companies, which also supports up-coming entrepreneurs, to bring significant economic benefits to Rwanda. It was established in 2019, to give Rwandans a platform to exchange ideas that help grow their business plans.

Players in the Norrsken Africa week 2023 week include entrepreneurs and the world’s leading investors, under one roof to speak and act on the African opportunity

It will also be a go-to event, highlighting and putting a focus on Africa’s start-ups ecosystem, brought by Norrsken Africa.

“Norrsken Africa week is an opportunity to bring more light to Africa’s start-ups system and attract more foreign direct investments to the continent. Africa’s start-up ecosystem is growing into one of the most sought, with year-on-year increments in funding and traction. Africa’s start-ups have an unmatched upside and the Norrsken Africa week is the one place that will bring the ecosystem together.”, said Pascal Murasira- Managing Director, Norrsken East Africa.

Leading players in the global and African start-ups ecosystem will also join in formulating means on how to focus on the continent’s potential ecosystem landscape.

Norrsken, a non-for-profit foundation, created in 2016, is built on supporting future entrepreneurs, by taking them through every step of their business ideas.