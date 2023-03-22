The Cheetahs Not Coming to Rwanda

Rwanda may not be allowed to host Benin for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers in the return leg at home due to the complaint made by Benin confederation.

The team raised a concern according to which Huye where the match would be hosted, lacks the required hotel – minimum 4-star international rating hotel to accommodate teams and officials.

The game was expected to take place at Huye international stadium in Rwanda 27th March.

In the letter sent by Africa football confederation to Rwanda local football federation said that the hotel and other facilities are still underway so they have previously reported and alerted the federation, they need to guarantee at least three 4-star or higher category international rating hotels in Huye venue.

CAF has taken a decision to relocate and impose the Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou in Cotonou (Benin) as the venue for the AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 group stage qualifiers return leg matchday 4 – Group L – Rwanda vs. Benin.

Rwanda is in group L alongside Senegal, Mozambique and Benin where the Lions of Teranga lead the group with 6 points, Mozambique in second with 4points, Rwanda in fourth with 1 point while The Cheetahs of Benin are in bottom with no points.