Commentators Speak Out on Prosecution’s Appeal in Dr Kayumba’s Case

On April 15 it came to the public attention that the prosecution had appealed the decision of Nyarugenge intermediate court which acquitted Dr. Christopher Kayumba, a former university lecturer.

Kayumba was acquitted on February 22 and released right away, and the Prosecution immediately appealed.

Kayumba was facing charges of forced sexual intercourse against his maid and against one of his students. Kayumba refuted the allegation which he called “politically motivated.”

However, media’s reports indicated that the prosecution tabled two reasons for the appeal.

The prosecution said that the Nyarugenge court did not take into consideration the victim’s and the witness’ testimony.

The prosecution further indicated that Dr. Christopher Kayumba as he had power over his housemaid, he sexually abused her without consent.

The prosecution also points out that since the court relied on the absence of expert testimony, the judge ignored the fact that the expert testimony is not the only one that should be relied upon.

Thefore, the prosecution requested the court to hand him 10 years in In this appeal file, the Prosecution is asking the High Court to confirm that the charges against Dr. Christopher Kayumba are incriminating and to sentence him to 10 years and six months in prison for both crimes.

Kayumba’s side in the hearing had said that the Prosecution based on words alone that would not be a sign of committing such a crime, but that it should have shown the doctor’s decisions which means that the act really happened.

“If the prosecution found other evidence, it is a sign that they would have done well,” said Omar Karegeya in an interview on Primo Media Rwanda.

He appreciates that all this is done while the defendant is out due to the fact that jailing someone without any evidence can be justice delayed, justice denied.

“Spending a year in prison, and then be acquitted is not a good thing,” Karegeya suggests.