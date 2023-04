Lisanne Ntayombya has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the President of Rwanda, according to a communique from Primature, April 6.

Ntayombya has been working as a Communication and Multilateral Officer at the Embassy/Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

The current Chief of State Protocol is Moses Rugema who was promoted Ambassador and appointed to this position in 2020.