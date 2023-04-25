PHOTOS: President Kagame Hosts Gen. Muhoozi’s Birthday Celebrations

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Monday hosted General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his delegation for an evening to celebrate the 49th birthday of Uganda’s Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen. Muhoozi arrived in Rwanda on Sunday, April 23 accompanied by several officials, including Uganda’s Minister of Security Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, Kitgum District woman MP, Lillian Aber as well as journalist and entrepreneur Andrew Mwenda, among others.

The President’s Office published the first photos of the private do hosted by the Head of State and the First Lady on Tuesday. The photos show the birthday boy, clad in a grey suit, President Kagame, the First Lady and other other guests clapping as Gen. Muhoozi prepared to cut the cake. Details of the event remained scanty.