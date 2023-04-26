TAS 2023: President Kagame In Zimbabwe For Transform Africa Summit

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe where he has joined other leaders for the Sixth Transform Africa Summit (TAS 2023) expected to open Wednesday.

President Kagame will deliver a keynote address at the Summit’s opening session alongside host President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, and King Mswati III of Eswatini.

The President will also chair the Smart Africa Board Meeting. Launched in 2013, the Smart Africa Alliance now consists of 36 member countries, international organisations and global private sector players tasked with Africa’s digital agenda.

The Alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment to transform Africa into a knowledge based economy through affordable access to broadband and the use of ICT, towards accelerating and sustaining its socio-economic development.

Rwanda joined Angola, Djbouti, Guinea and Tunisia in ratifying the Smart Africa Alliance agreement, which will now come into force and aims to transform Africa into a digital single market and promote the use of technology and innovation across the continent by 2030.

Convening over 2,000 delegates, Transform Africa Summit is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders from government, business and international organizations to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining the continent’s on-going digital revolution.