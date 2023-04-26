Bruce Melodie to Release Songs with Hit Makers Spyro and Bayanni

The Rwandan artist Bruce Melodie, who is currently touring African countries, is going to due to release collabos with Nigerian musicians including Spyro and Bayanni.

Bruce Melodie left Rwanda with producer Element and his manager Coach Gael, where he is going to release songs with super artists including the Who is Your Guy star Oludipe Oluwasanni David a.k.a Spyro and Ta Ta Ta star Abimbola Oladokun a.k.a Bayanni.

Through his IG, Melodie posted a video with Spyro which showed that the two are up to something. On the other hand, Melodie posted a short video clip with Bayanni while singing in the studios.

After Nigeria, Melodie continued his journey in South Africa on invitation of MTV Base, one of the most popular television stations in Africa.

Melodie’s latest song Serebula which has been out for two months barely is trending with 910,000 views as per today.