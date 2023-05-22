Crucified In Golgotha: Kiyovu Sports Rues Missed Chances After Sunrise Defeat

Rwandan Premier League 2022-2023 title contender Kiyovu Sports are in dilemma wondering what happened to them at the last minute following their 1-0 defeat against Sunrise at Nyagatare Stadium on Sunday.

With only one game left to the end of the season, Kiyovu Sports lost the first place after to APR FC with who they are level on points -60 points apiece but the army side has a superior goal difference.

At home Sunrise FC overcame Kiyovu Sports 1-0 at the Nyagatare Stadium, nicknamed ‘Golgotha’, a place where opponents get ‘crucified’ , thanks to the lone goal Ugandan forward Yafesi Mubiru who broke the deadlock and scored the priceless goal that putted his side ahead on 70 minutes of the game.

During the starting of the game, Kiyovu Sports was good especially in the offensive zone as their striker Iradukunda Bertrand chased with a lot of dribbles in the host defensive zone but was denied by Sunrise defenders.

Nothing crucial happened in the first 45’ minutes of the game except some off-target chances for both sides but none changed the results.

In the 60th minute of the game, Sunrise FC made their first changes and they took off Wanji Pius for Yafesi Mubiru to strengthen the attacking line.

Kiyovu Sports were in good shape to control the game but their tactics to open Didier Mfashingabo’s goal were futile as the host goalkeeper kept a clean sheet.

In the 65th minute Kiyovu Sports also made changes and brought on Bienvenue Mugenzi and Riyaad Norodien for Bertrand Iradukunda and Fred Muhozi respectively.

As we mentioned, Yafesi Mubiru was on the mark in the 70th minute and his team held onto the victory for the rest of the game duration.

This led Kiyovu Sports losing the first place with only one game left on the calendar to the end of the season while Sunrise climbed to third on the table standings with 34 points and ranked 11th.

APR, who had baptized Eastern based Rwamagana City FC 4-1 advanced to the top of the table 60 points with 25 goal difference while the greens pocket 15 goals.

Kiyovu sports will play their last game against Rutsiro while APR FC will lock horns with Gorilla FC.

If Kiyovu Sports lose this year’s title, this will automatically allow their all-time rival Rayon Sports to represent Rwanda in the upcoming CAF confederations tournament even if they still have the Peace Cup final game where they will battle against APR FC on 3rd June 2023.