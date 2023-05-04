Government Outlines Key Priorities For 2023/24

Rwanda plans to spend Rwf5,030 billion in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023/2024 with the largest chunk of money going to economic transformation (56%), according to the Ministry of Finance Budget Framework Paper (BFP) presented on May 3, 2023.

KTPress breaks down for you what is in plan (by pillar).

Economic Transformation Pillar

The supreme objective of the Economic Transformation pillar is to: Accelerate inclusive economic growth and development founded on the Private Sector, knowledge and Rwanda’s Natural Resources. The above objective will be achieved by promoting the following priorities among others:

Agriculture productivity will be achieved by availing affordable seeds and fertilizers, Construction of progressive and radical terraces, increase in irrigated area, agriculture mechanization, strategic grain reserve, credit to agriculture and improving tea and coffee production. To increase the animal productivity, the focus will be on the distribution of small livestock, milk collection centers will be distributed and milk coolers will be distributed.

Private Sector Development & Youth Employment: The focus will be on improving capacities of local industries services and Investment through provision of basic infrastructure, ensuring standardization and certification of produced goods to promote Made in Rwanda and exports, operationalizing Certified Analytical Mining Laboratory to support testing of mineral samples. Also enhancing Business Advisory Services for SME Competitiveness – Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) supported to access relevant financial products.

Environment and Natural resources: Environment and Climate Change mitigation and adaptation measures will be strengthened; Restoration of degraded forests and catchments, construction and landscaping works for wetlands rehabilitation and operationalize IREME Invest and the NDC Facility to mobilize climate finance among others.

Energy: Increased access to electricity will include among other projects: Electricity access rollout, Rwanda energy access and quality improvement, transmission grid extension, Construction of Nyabarongo II Hydro Power Plant, Kivu Watt, Connection of Households to off-grid, Improvement of Substation and Distribution Network, Continuation of single circuit Mukungwa-Nyabihu transmission line and associated substations and street lighting among others

Water and Sanitation: Access to clean water and sanitation will be improved through rehabilitation of non-functional water supply systems/networks, improvement of water supply and sanitation in urban and rural areas, upgrading of Karenge Water Treatment Plant and implementation of Rwanda Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program.

Urbanization and Rural Settlement; promoting urbanization will include execution of urban development projects such as: Kigali Indoor Arena, construction of Amahoro Stadium, upgrading works for infrastructures located at RRA-PRIMATURE Ring. Also providing basic Infrastructure support to affordable housing projects (BWIZA Project and RUGARAMA Project) and conducting informal settlement upgrading (i.e. Mpazi, Nyagatovu, Nyabisindu, Diplomatic Village.

Transport: To strengthen the transport system, the focus will be on increasing the length of the National Feeder roads network, scaling up the National Paved Road Network, Rehabilitation of key national roads, Development of maritime transport, expanding the operations of the aviation sector and resurfacing Kigali International Runway, Taxiway and Apron.

ICT: Connecting Public Institutions to Internet, renovation of Telecom House and procure IT Network and Security Infrastructure, promoting Digital Literacy Programs (Digital Ambassadors Program) and Digital Literacy for Workforce and also implementing Digital Acceleration Initiatives.

Promotion of E-Commerce Ecosystem in Rwanda and scaling up the adoption of ICT for all businesses.

Public Finance Management (PFM): Will be enhanced through reinforcing capacity development of PFM staff in both central and local government entities, conduct research on Public Procurement issues that lead to loss of Public funds and also the roll out of Electronic Billing Machine (EBM) version 2 to more VAT registered taxpayers.

Social Transformation Pillar

The main goal for the Social Transformation Pillar is to develop Rwandans into capable and skilled people with quality standards of living and a stable and secure society.

Health: Access to quality Health will be increased through improved maternal and child health care services, construction/extending Health facilities and availing adequate medical equipment. Among other planned projects include; completion of Research and Training Institute against Digestive Cancer (IRCAD); upgrading Masaka hospital and construction of Kibagabaga maternity block

Education: In line with improving quality of education; school feeding program will be strengthened, implementation of teacher motivation and retention program; increasing school infrastructures: classrooms, TVET infrastructure and teaching and learning materials, increasing the use of ICT in teaching and learning through smart education, implementation of National Plan for the Teaching and Learning of French in Rwanda, In-House Production of textbooks and implementation of skills development fund.

Social protection: Continue ongoing efforts to support vulnerable people through support to eligible vulnerable households with VUP direct support, dressing human security issues, Implementation of 2 years multi-sectoral plan on nutrition, Demobilization and reintegration of ex-armed groups , ensuring reintegration of street and orphan children into families, Improving family cohesion , Preventing gender-based violence, child abuse and teenage pregnancy, Construction and rehabilitation of shelters for genocide survivors.

Malnutrition: Under nutrition, priority interventions will include Promoting adequate early childhood development through early detection/screening of children for malnutrition and antenatal care promotion, scaling up nutrition sensitive programs, Provision of fortified blended food to children (6-23 months), pregnant and lactating women, Provision of Milk to malnourished children under 5 years, Improving the quality of ECD services through capacitating care givers.

Family and gender promotion: This will be strengthened through enhancing women empowerment by promoting women entrepreneurship and access to finance, preventing gender-based violence, child abuse and teenage pregnancy, supporting GBV victims through integrated services in Isange One Stop Centers and also ensuring reintegration of street and orphan children into families.

Sports and culture: Sports will be developed through upgrading of sports facilities and basic sport facilities at school and Cell level, supporting the ISONGA program center at National and Regional level to promote youth talent and organize and participate in the regional and continental sports competitions/events.

Disaster Management: Priorities aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness, response and recovery include: promoting community-based disaster risk mitigation and adaptation measures, strengthening innovative socio-economic initiatives to populations affected by disasters; scaling up lightning protection, and enhancing multi hazard early warning systems.

Transformational Governance Pillar

The overarching goal for the Transformational Governance Pillar is to consolidate Good Governance and Justice as building blocks for equitable and sustainable national development. This will be achieved through the following specific priorities;

Governance and Decentralization: Good governance and transformation leadership will be strengthened by promoting quality service delivery in public, private and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs); Upgrading e-Citizen complaint system to enhance its capacity and increase digitization of services, scaling up digital identification.

This pillar will also see enhancing of capacities of local government leaders, capacitate the cell level. Improving Citizens participation in development and engagement, providing support to the forum of political organizations and ensuring adequate preparation of Presidential, Parliamentary and Councillors’ elections.

Justice, Reconciliation, Law and order: Strengthening Justice, Law and Order through reducing backlog cases in courts, rehabilitation and construction of correctional centers, digitization of Gacaca archives. Regarding governance and service delivery the focus will be on preparation of elections ((Presidential, Parliamentary and Senate), Operationalization of one stop centers in LG and digitization of government services

Peace and security: Maintaining the peace, security and stability for Rwandans and outside the Country, construction of New Police Stations and establishment of Canine breeding facility, construction of National Police College Smart Classroom (NPC Smart College) and Improve inmates living conditions by construction Mageragere, Nyamasheke and Nyamagabe correctional facilities

Foreign affairs and International Cooperation: This will involve strengthening of economic diplomacy through bilateral cooperation with other countries; support operations of Rwanda’s diplomatic missions abroad, ensuring coordination and acceleration of relevant regional programmes and projects

That is: EAC projects, mobilizing Rwandan Community Abroad (Diaspora) to participate in the socio-economic development programs including Community Based Health Insurance (CBHI) and Ejo Heza Saving scheme and renovating Rwanda Embassy in Brussels.