President Kagame Condoles Disaster Victims Following Heavy Rains

President Paul Kagame has expressed his solidarity with those affected and wounded in the recent heavy rains that have swept across the country’s Northern, Western and Southern Provinces, causing landslides and floods that claimed over 120 people.

The Head of State sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of landslides and floods caused by heavy rains that affected different parts of the country during the night of 2-3 May 2023, so far claiming the lives of 127 people.

President Kagame declared relief efforts aimed at rescuing and evacuating people to safer zones as rains threaten to continue in the disaster prone parts of the country.

“Rescue interventions are ongoing in the most affected districts: Rubavu, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Karongi, Gakenke, Burera, Musanze and Nyamagabe, in order to secure endangered citizens. They include evacuation and temporary relocation of residents from affected and high-risk areas while rains are ongoing,”

“Teams are already deployed to affected districts to provide required assistance. The command center is actively coordinating emergency response. Relevant institutions will continuously liaise with districts to coordinate all required interventions,” the Office of the President said.

President Kagame thanked the residents of the affected districts for their collaboration with institutions, adding that they are making every effort to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, is expected to visit the disaster hit parts of the country on Thursday to assess the situation.

The Minister of Local Government, Claude Musabyimana, on Wednesday visited the affected areas and promised affected residents that the government will do whatever it takes to ensure that their urgent needs, including food and shelter, are met and infrastructure is restored.