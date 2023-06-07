Featured: University of Kigali Masters Graduate Wins the Inaugural National Bank of Rwanda Postgraduate Research Competition

Manayubahwe Kazana Leonidas, a University of Kigali graduate was crowned winner of the inaugural 2022 National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) Postgraduate Research Competition.

The award ceremony took place during the National Bank of Rwanda 2023 Research Conference held at Kigali Convention Centre on June 1, 2023.

The March 2023 Master of Science in Economics graduate, whose research was titled, “Drivers of inflation during the pandemic: evidence from disaggregated consumption,” beat competitors from University of Rwanda and Kigali Independent University (ULK). The winner and runner up were awarded laptops and government bonds by the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR).

Another University of Kigali Master of Science in Economics graduate of March 2023, Moses Mudaheranwa emerged among the 6 finalists and was awarded a certificate.

The competition had 26 participants enrolled from the three participating Universities; University of Kigali, University of Rwanda and Kigali independent University.

Speaking during the conference, the National Bank of Rwanda Governor revealed that the inaugural research competition targeted a cohort of postgraduate students enrolled in accredited postgraduate programs in economics in Rwanda.

The supervisors, Dr. Afolabi Luqman and Dr. Kabanda Richard, University of Kigali Graduate School faculty in economics were also recognized. The Dean Graduate School, Dr. Kwena Ronald who was also present during the conference and award ceremony, appreciated the Faculty for mentorship of the students. He noted that the School is privileged to have such highly qualified academic staff. Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Dr. KWENA Ronald, the Dean Graduate School revealed that the University of Kigali Graduate School has shifted its focus to producing quality research. “This achievement shows the results of the quality of research we are targeting to produce.” He emphasized.

The competition was aimed at bridging the gap between academia and applied research hence creating a pool of young economists capable of contributing to evidence – based policymaking in Rwanda’s economic development.