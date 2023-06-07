New Defence Minister, Army, Prison Chiefs Sworn-In

President Paul Kagame on June 7 officiated the swearing-in of the new Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, and Lt Gen Mubarak Muganga, the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), following their recent appointments.

Marizamunda and Lt. Gen Muganga took oath at Urugwiro Village, alongside Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, the new Army Chief of Staff and Brig. Gen Evariste Murenzi, who was appointed Commissioner General of Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS).

Marizamunda, who prior to his appointment was the head of RCS, replaced Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira, who was dropped from the docket, while Lt. Gen Muganga replaced Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, in the changes announced on June 5.

In a brief address, the Head of State thanked the newly appointed officials for their diligent service and congratulated them on the new appointments, urging them to continue delivering to the expectations of the nation.

“What has changed is the position but the objective remains the same, working for the better of our country as it is expected from leaders, regardless of the position you are in. I wanted to tell you that there is nothing new, apart from moving from one position to another, or one rank to another,”

“But as we always say, it is normal to see such changes but what matters is that wherever you go, you work and deliver as expected of you and taking responsibility, bearing in mind that whatever we do we do it for Rwandans,”

President Kagame said that it is imperative for government institutions to work together so that we deliver to Rwandans what they promised them.

“Wherever one works, they must focus on their duties, perform them well, with the understanding of the importance of those responsibilities and how they will contribute to the livelihoods of Rwandans.” President Kagame reminded the officials and security top brass.