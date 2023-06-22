Inclusive FinTech Forum: Chipper Cash Officially Launches In Rwanda

Chipper Cash, a leading fintech company serving more than five million customers across Africa, officially launched its operation in Rwanda, further expanding its presence and commitment to provide trusted and accessible financial services across the continent and beyond.

Chipper Cash celebrated its entry into the Rwandan marketplace at the inaugural Inclusive Fintech Forum, the global platform on financial inclusion and fintech for good, which was held at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Chipper Cash offers a user-friendly and innovative mobile application that enables Africans to send and receive funds cross-border, pay globally with cards and invest. With the launch in Rwanda, Chipper Cash aims to connect the Rwandan population by facilitating seamless and secure transactions, promoting easy access to financial services and driving economic growth.

Today, the platform allows Rwanda users to transact in multiple currencies and facilitates hassle-free international remittances. The next products to be introduced into the country will be the virtual Chipper Card, offering people an easy way to shop, stream and subscribe online, and Chipper for Business, supporting SMEs to operate efficiently in the global marketplace.

Speaking about the company’s expansion, Chipper Cash Country Director in Rwanda, Jovani Ntabgoba, said that the payment system with user-friendly features will go a long way in boosting FinTech in Rwanda and ease how people transact business.

“Rwanda is at the heart of Africa and is known as one of the most important financial hubs in the continent, making it an ideal market for Chipper’s latest expansion. We are delighted to launch Chipper Cash in Rwanda, an innovative and forward-thinking market that embraces technology,”

“With our customer-centric approach, we aim to empower individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses by providing seamless access to the financial ecosystem,” Ntabgoba said.

Ham Serunjogi, Co-Founder and CEO at Chipper Cash, said that Rwanda continues to set the pace in advancing FinTech and digital transaction and Chipper Cash will contribute to the country’s vision.

“Chipper Cash is committed to unlocking global opportunities to connect Africa – and launching in Rwanda is an important step towards delivering on our vision. As one of the largest consumer fintech companies in Africa, Chipper is excited to participate and invest in Rwanda’s vibrant marketplace while democratizing access to our world-class products and services.” Serunjogi said.

Chipper Cash is a financial technology company serving more than five million customers across the African continent. In 2018, Chipper Cash revolutionized moving money in Africa by providing a frictionless way to send and receive money cross-border and enabling financial inclusivity across the continent.

Since 2018, Chipper has increased its product suite by offering personal investments and digital business transactions and expanded its reach into the US. Led by co-founders Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled, Chipper Cash is focused on its mission to provide the most trusted and accessible financial services for people living in Africa and beyond. For additional information, please visit www.chippercash.com.