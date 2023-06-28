Local Media Introduced to Ongoing Gorilla-Friendly Pledge

The International Gorilla Conservation Programme (IGCP) plans to reach more than one million gorilla-friendly pledges in an effort to conserve the endangered species which currently pulls more foreign tourists and incomes in the region.

The Gorilla Friendly™ Pledge campaign was initiated in 2014 and re-launched in 2020 by the IGCP – a coalition of Conservation International, Fauna & Flora International, World Wide Fund (WWF), and Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network (WFEN) to raise awareness and ensure the survival of the gorilla species.

In the 1980s, it was believed that less than 400 mountain gorillas remained globally but due to conservation efforts, the number has risen to 1,063 (as of 2022), especially in the Virunga transboundary region where they seek to live in peaceful habitats.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies mountain gorillas as an endangered species thus requiring best practices to support and guidelines for anyone in contact with Gorillas needs to know and practice to ensure the survival of the species that share 94% DNA with humans. For instance, Gorillas may be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 (causing COVID-19), and therefore taking a Pledge to keep a distance from the gorillas is more important to ensure their safety.

This means correctly wearing and disposal of face masks is mandatory during a gorilla trek and the recommended minimum viewing distance for gorilla visitation has increased from 7 meters to 10 meters (33 feet).

To promote these best practices (gorilla-friendly) the IGCP program has focused on training and sensitizing key groups such as the private sector (tour companies, guides, and hospitality staff) and the local media to take such pledges.

As of the evening of June 27, 2023, the pledges had reached over 1340.

During a media breakfast this June 27, IGCP Deputy Country Director, Jean-Paul Hirwa said that the ongoing gorilla-friendly (GF) pledge aims to improve gorilla conservation by reaching more people.

“We target to reach more than one million pledges and the media will be very important in supporting this initiative which is part of other activities in gorilla conservation,” Hirwa said.

Alice Mbayahi, the IGCP Advocacy and Communications Manager said that the objective of GF campaign is to raise awareness and willing compliance with established gorilla visitation rules and regulations, reduce disease transmission, protect the habitats, and make gorilla tourism sustainable.

The GF pledge is for Tourists and anyone planning to visit the mountain gorillas (including caretakers, rangers, trackers, and researchers) and even those who are not planning to visit a gorilla.

“Taking the pledge gives one a chance to play an important role in the protection of mountain gorillas by reducing potential negative impacts on their health and behavior,” Mbayahi said during a GF pledge presentation.

The purpose of the media meeting is to share about mountain gorilla conservation and the role of the media in promoting sustainable conservation and responsible mountain gorilla tourism and also initiate collaboration and partnerships between IGCP and the media.

Journalists were interested in creating partnerships but also having a deep dive into the gorilla conservation sector to visit, learn and get funding to do comprehensive stories on gorillas.

In May 2023, the Private Sector Federation (PSF) announced plans to increase awareness and knowledge about the GF pledge among its stakeholders.

Frank Gisha, the Director General of the Chamber of Tourism said that the program needs to be taken to another level to be private-sector driven so as to ensure that nature-based tourism thrives and to increase tourism revenues.

Tourism revenues rose from $164 million in 2021 to $445 million (about Rwf496 billion) recorded in 2022, according to the 2022 annual report by the Rwanda Development Board reports.