Rwamagana City Changes Name to Muhazi United

Rwamagana City Football Club has decided to change their name and will be known as Muhazi United Football Club from now on.

The club will now receive funding from Rwamagana and Kayonza districts, rather than just Rwamagana.

The club’s new name was approved at the general assembly meeting held on Monday, June 26 at the Eastern province headquarters.

The meeting, which convened Rwamagana district mayor Radjab Mbonyumuvunyi, Kayonza district vice mayor in charge of economic development Hope Munganyinka, and club representatives, also decided that Kayonza-based women club IP Mukarange’s name be changed to Muhazi United Women Football Club.

The two clubs had their names changed in order to form the financially stable teams that represent Rwamagana and Kayonza districts in men’s and women’s football.

Throughout the recently concluded 2022/23 league, Rwamagana City experienced financial instability on multiple occasions, which had a negative impact on the players’ on-pitch performances.

However, the financial issues are expected to die out since the club will be supported by two districts.

Muhazi United secretary general Dickson Gombaniro told KT Press that the club’s financial capacity will scale up because it will be sponsored by two districts.

Despite this, Muhazi United FC’s head office will remain in Rwamagana and the club will continue to host their matches at Ngoma Stadium.

The general assembly also decided that Muhazi United FC’s budget for the 2023–24 campaign will be Rwf450 million, with Rwamagana and Kayonza districts each contributing 50 percent of the total.

Furthermore, the committee that will lead Muhazi United FC was also elected at the meeting. Longin Nkaka Mfizi was elected as the new club president, Nehemie Uwimana, who served as Rwamagana City president, appointed as the first vice president, while Patrice Ndayiragije named the second vice president.

After changing their names, the two clubs are expected to notify the Rwanda Football Federation, FERWAFA, of the new alterations so that they can begin the upcoming season in August under their new names.

Muhazi United FC, formerly Rwamagana City FC, will kick off their training on July 1 to prepare for their second season in the Primus National League after being promoted to Rwanda’s football top division in 2022 after spending six years in the second league.

The Rwamagana-based club finished 14th in the just-ended 2022/23 league with 31 points.