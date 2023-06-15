Minister of Finance Presents Rwanda’s 5,030.1 Billion Budget for 2023/2024

Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana has presented to the parliament the budget for 2023/2024.

Rwanda is expected to spend Rwf5,030.1 billion in the next fiscal year, which is Rwf256.3 billion higher than the revised budget estimates of Rwf 4,764.8 billion.

The amount include Rwf3,152 billion from domestic tax and non-tax revenue, external grants of Rwf652.1 billion and external loans of Rwf1225.1 billion.

The budget is split into three main pillars, which include development, social and governance pillars respectively.

The country will spend Rwf 212.7 billion on development pillars, and this include the key areas of agriculture irrigation, inputs, animal production and terracing. The budget will also go on boosting value chain. A wide range of electricity projects will also find financing in this budget, and so will, clean water supply.

In social pillar, Rwf 1.528 billion budget will go into construction and extension of Masaka hospital, school feeding, horizontal promotion of teachers.

The governance pillar with Rwf 690.1 billion will include preparing logistics for the parliamentary and presidential elections, construction and rehabilitation of prisons among others.