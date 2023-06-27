Rayon Sports’ Muvandimwe Joins Mukura VS On A 2-year Deal

Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe has signed a two-year contract with Mukura Victory Sport from Rayon Sports.

The Rwandan left-back, whose deal with Rayon Sports was set to expire at the end of this month, took the place of Tresor Muhoza, who recently signed a two-year contract with Bugesera Football Club.

Muvandimwe didn’t gain enough playing time at Rayon Sports during the just-concluded 2022/23 campaign because Elie Ganijuru was Haringingo’s first choice for the left-back position.

He joined the Blue and White in July 2021 from Police Football Club on a two-year deal.

Muvandimwe is the Mukura’s fourth new signing, following Burundian midfielder Gerard Ndayongeje from Burundi’s Vital’o, defender Chris Rushema from Marine FC, and defender Eric Niyonzima from Etoile de l’Est, all of whom inked two-year contracts.

The Huye-based club finished the 2022/23 Primus National League in sixth place with 45 points and won the third-place at the 2023 Peace Cup.