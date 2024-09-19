Rapper Young Grace To Light Up Dubai

Local femcee Grace Abayizera famous on stage as Young Grace landed in Dubai on Wednesday night for the show as well as well celebrating her birth day.

Although she has been doing music for over 13 years, this will be her maiden performance in Dubai, come Saturday 21st September at Sun&Sand Matrix Club.

She will share the stage with fellow Rwandan artists like Skepado Di Shatta, Ice The Rapper as well as Hiriri.

Young Grace promised a historical performance after touching down in Arab Emirates.

“It s my first show in Dubai and I invested lots of energy and time to make it unforgettable. I will also sample them my third studio album coming soon,” says Young Grace.

The show is organised by Rwandan based entertainment company Agakoni known for hiring local artists to perform in Dubai as one way of promoting Rwandan music in Arab Emirates.

Young Grace also promised to drop her third studio album late this year, if nothing is changed which will feature songs talking about her life style as a mother and her journey in the music industry.

According to the news coming from her camp, the album preparations are already in final touches.

The rapper shocked her music fans and family back in 2013 when she converted into Islam yet she comes from a catholic family.

While speaking to KT Press on Tuesday, Young Grace revealed that she turned into a Muslim because she was simply blinded by love.

“I was in love with a Muslim at that time. He manipulated me into becoming a Muslim but later I realized that I couldn’t manage hence quitting,” says Young Grace.

“My boyfriend wanted me to join his religion which I couldn’t afford because I was brought up in a catholic family.”

Her song dubbed Whiskey ya Papa sparked a long discussion between Young Grace’s music fans especially Muslim believers who blamed the rapper for singing about alcohol and taking it in public.

She later quit Islam and went back to her Catholic religion.

She hails from Gisenyi, in Western province and boasts of songs like Hip Hop, Like A Boy, Dangerous, Umukire and many more.