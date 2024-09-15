Prayer Breakfast: President Kagame Speaks Out On Recent Church Closures

President Paul Kagame on Sunday spoke out on the recent closure of churches in Rwanda, particularly those which do not meet requirements, pointing out the government cannot look on as the many churches that were cropping up were misleading people and at the same time ripping them off of their hard-earned resources.

President Kagame shared his views during a Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast organised by Rwanda Leaders Fellowship (RLF) to celebrate and thank God for successful and peaceful elections, telling the congregation which included government officials, religious leaders and members of the private sector that cleaning up churches was much a much needed exercise.

President Kagame said that while it was great to be thankful, self-introspection is needed for people to do the right thing, whether it is politicians, religious leaders or anyone else,

“Thanksgiving cannot be an end in itself. You cannot make it a culture, a ritual, just to be thankful. You must have something to be grateful for, and it is better if it is something that you were involved in. If you are being thankful for things you did, that you put effort into, and you have gotten results that you can be grateful for, then that’s right,”

“I want you to understand that thanksgiving is not just about being grateful, it also goes with being satisfied, fulfilled.” President Kagame said, emphasizing the need for authenticity and truthfulness in what people do.

One of the issues he spent time on is the issue of churches which he said became some sort of business ventures and vehicles through which people are misled.

The Head of State said that critics attacked the country like a ‘swarm of locusts’ for the recent crackdown on churches, but he reiterated that the government will not back down on its stance, as long as there are still churches whose main aim is to mislead Rwandans and take advantage of them.

Among other things, he said people were planting churches to enrich themselves at the expense of citizens, who they promise miracles and prosperity, but in doing so take even the little they have, pointing out that as the political leader of the country, he has a responsibility to safeguard citizens from such.

“We had done it before, but it seems we didn’t do it well, or we did not do the right thing,” he said in reference to a previous inspection which saw over 7,000 churches closed for non-compliance. The recent exercise has left more than 10, 000 churches closed.

President Kagame blamed the issue on four factors, the first one being how the many churches were allowed to open, with many people seeing it as an opportunity to open a church for business but on the other hand, he cited leaders who allowed the many churches as partly responsible, just as the many Rwandans who have been misled to become followers.

“I don’t know if what happened to us, our history, left us depressed, naïve or we are just gullible. This is an issue that involves everyone -illiterate or literate, everyone seems to be drawn in,” President Kagame said, adding that the fourth group are those who saw the churches crop up and did nothing about it.

The Head of State said the issue has been twisted to show that the Rwandan Government or the leaders are not believers, with some critics describing the clean up exercise as an attack on church or religion, something he dismissed. He however put it on leaders for looking on as the churches multiplied.

He pointed out that it has gone to a point where people are told to climb trees to get closer to God or told to starve themselves and they do it, pointing out that the government cannot afford to allow the brainwashing and misrepresentation of what God should be or is to continue, emphasizing that Rwanda cannot be deterred by the criticism it is receiving on the matter.