A Friend In Need, Rwanda Responds To Zimbabwe’s Call For Support Against Nino Effects

If the words International Community, are a collective noun, it is one in which Africans rarely feel included. It is however a perception that Rwanda and Zimbabwe, might change, through action, as each nation responds to the other at a time of need, not only through the bilateral relations, but as part of the international community.

Earlier today, the Rwanda Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr James Musoni, presented 1000 metric tons of maize meal, to Zimbabwe’s Minister of Public Services Labour and Social Welfare, July Moyo. The donation was in response to Zimbabwe’s call for support from the international community, as the country combats the effects of drought caused by the El Nino weather patterns.

In April of this year, President Emmerson Mnangangwa, declared the drought a national disaster, and appealed to the international community, as well as Zimbabweans abroad, to donate what they could to contribute to government efforts to meet the urgent need for food distribution.

“In the spirit of Ubuntu,” said Ambassador Musoni, President Kagame, responded to his counterpart, with a promise of today’s donation. It is in this same spirit that Rwanda also came to Zimbabwe’s aid, in 2019, after the country was hit by cyclone Idai.

The support is not one way. In 2023, President Mnangangwa offered support to Rwanda, as the country recovered from severe floods that left over 130 dead.

The two countries share a close relationship, and have signed a number of agreements to cooperate in a number of sectors, ranging from trade and investment, mining, tourism, to education and agriculture, to name a few.

“Let me hasten to say that this handover ceremony does not conclude anything; but indeed, this fulfils the existence of our long lasting relationship.

“As I receive this donation with a deep sense of gratitude, I wish to highlight that the donation will go a long way in cushioning the cereal requirements for the affected communities” said Ms Moyo.

It is a sentiment echoed by Ambassador Musoni, who assured the minister, that, “in deepening the scope of our relations more than twenty strategic MoUs and Agreements were signed and a good number of them is under implementation process. This is not only to strengthen our bilateral cooperation but also to unlock the immense potential of both our countries and citizens.”