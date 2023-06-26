RwandAir To Commence Direct Flights To Paris Monday

RwandAir is set to begin operating its non-stop direct flight between the Kigali and the French capital, Paris, today, June 27, as the national flag carrier eyes more European destinations as it continues its expansion plan.

The airline announced on Monday that it will be flying to the French Capital three times a week, in a move aimed at bringing the two nations closer than ever with a new air link.

The direct flight to Paris was revealed earlier in April this year, making the French capital the 25th destination of Rwanda’s national flag carrier.

“The new flights to the ‘City of Light’, will operate three times a week, giving customers easy access to one of Europe’s most stylish and exciting cities, as well connecting France with Kigali, in the heart of Africa,”

“Flight WB700 departs Kigali each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 00:30 am, arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 9:00 am the same morning. The returning flight WB701 leaves Paris at 9:30 pm each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving at RwandAir’s home hub at 6:00 am the following morning,” the airline announced in an earlier statement.

Yvonne Makolo, CEO of RwandAir, said the Paris route signifies a lot in the airline’s expansion plans.

“The launch of our first-ever flights to Paris is an exciting development in RwandAir’s continuing expansion and a testament to the importance of French-Rwandan relations. France is a major market for RwandAir as we connect the continents of Africa and Europe through our home hub in Kigali with this new direct service to Paris, one of the world’s top tourism destinations,” Makolo said then.

“French travellers can look forward to a warm welcome onboard on our inaugural flight today and for many more years to come as we deepen the ties of friendship and fraternity between France and Rwanda.” she added.

The airline says that customers flying to France from Africa will now be able to reach Paris via Kigali in under 8 hours and 30 minutes, giving them more time to explore the city’s incredible atmosphere, amazing culture and iconic sights.

The new three times a week service will also open access for travellers from France directly to the heart of Africa to explore Rwanda’s magnificent scenery and wildlife, including its beautiful national parks and world-famous mountain gorillas.

RwandAir’s Kigali hub also provides quick connections to its extensive network of flights reaching across Africa to countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. RwandAir is is considered one of Africa’s fastest growing airlines on the continent.