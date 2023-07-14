Itzhak Fisher Appointed To Rwanda Mining Board

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame last night appointed Itzhak Fisher as the new chairman of Rwanda Mines, petroleum and gas board (RMB).

Fisher is an Israeli businessman who served as the Founder and General Partner of Pereg Ventures. He was previously Executive Vice President, Global Business Development at Nielsen Holding and Chairman of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Fisher’s appointment comes at a time when Rwanda’s mineral exports have fetched $ 247.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 (January to March), according to the RMB reports. His skills will be needed to lobby for more investments in the sector.

The cabinet meeting held on July 13, 2023, also approved four resident and non-resident envoys to Rwanda including; Mrs. Nicol Adamacová of the Czech Republic, Major General Ramson Godwim Mwasaika, of the Republic of Tanzania, Ms. Jenny Isabella Da Rin of Australia, and Soumalia Savané as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea.

The meeting also approved different several crucial draft laws, orders, policies, programs, and strategies aimed at improving financing and economic performance, governance and environmental protection.

Among the key draft laws to mention but a few, were on banking, the establishment of a new deposit guarantee fund, and the two long-awaited policies on forests and trees governance; and biosafety governance to drive Rwanda’s biodiversity conservation agenda.