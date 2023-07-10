Rayon Sports Appoints Zelfani As Manager

Rwanda premier league giant and peace cup defending championship, Rayon sports football club has appointed Tunisian tactician Yamen Zelfani as their new head coach on a one-year contract.

The announcement was made by the club’s management via their social media platforms with full of trust in Zelfani’s abilities to lead the team to success.

Zelfani, a highly experienced coach, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. He has previously worked with several clubs in Africa, and Europe including FC Nouadhibou of Mortania, Al-Merrikh of Sudan, Dhofar of Oman, JS Kabylie of Agria, AS Soliman of Tunisia, Al-Kawkab of Saudi Arabia, Al-Talaba of Iraq and was currently coaching Saudi Arabian football club Jeddah FC from second division.

Rayon Sports, one of the most successful football clubs in Rwanda, is hoping that Zelfani’s appointment will bring a fresh perspective and help the team to achieve their goals for the upcoming season and international competitions where they will feature, including the 2023 CAF confederation cup.

Zelfani, joined the blues to replace Burundian coach Haringingo Christian Francis who quit the club at the end 2022-2023 season after helping the club to secure this year’s Peace cup.

With the new season and CAF Confederation cup’s campaign just around the corner, Rayon Sports fans are eagerly anticipating the impact that Zelfani will have on the team.