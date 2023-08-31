CYCLING: More Trouble In FERWACY As Top Leaders Resigns

Trouble continues to brew in the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) with the cycling body getting rocked by a series of scandals and resignations.

The latest to resign is the federation president Abdallah Murenzi and Executive director Alphonse Nkuranga, who stepped down from their positions on Wednesday evening following an ongoing probe into the national cycling body.

The pair’s resignation follows the apprehension of Benoît Munyankindi, the secretary general of FERWACY, on August 21 and currently detained at the Kimihurura Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) station.

According to RIB, Munyankindi was apprehended after being accused of making an administrative decision based on favoritism, friendship, acquaintance, or nepotism.

Munyankindi’s apprehension was said to be related to the fact he included his wife on the list of the traveling delegation members who traveled with the U19 national cycling team to compete at the 2023 UCI Track Cycling World Championships, which were held in Glasgow, Scotland, from August 3 to 9, despite the fact that she has no duties or responsibilities within the federation.

RIB Spokesperson Thierry Murangira revealed that Murenzi is also under investigation on the grounds that he may have helped Munyankindi commit his crimes.

Upon conviction of any person who commits an offence of favouritism, friendship, acquaintances or nepotism, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of more than five years but not more than seven years with a fine of not less than Rwf1 million but not more than Rwf2 million, according to the Law of Rwanda.

The former Nyanza district Mayor became the president of FERWACY in 2019, succeeding Aimable Bayingana.

This saga is unfolding while Rwanda is gearing up to host the UCI Road World Championships, an annual global championship for road cycling organized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), in 2025.