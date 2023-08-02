Medical Students from Conflict Hit Khartoum to Complete Their Studies in Rwanda

Following the ongoing unrest in Sudan, about 200 students from the faculty of medicine have been admitted at University of Rwanda (UR).

The students were registered in the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at UR, from Sudan’s Khartoum University of Medical Sciences and Technology (UMST). The official enrollment was officiated by UR Vice Chancellor, Dr. Didace Kayihura Muganga at Remera campus, on Wednesday, August 2.

Due to the turmoil in Sudan, colleges had to close, which disrupted academic calendar. Majority of the students, according to Dr. Kayihura, were in their last year, which is mainly dedicated to final practices especially in the areas of general medicine and dentistry.

“They will complete their studies here as they wish. When instability in their country stops, they can proceed with the program back home, but we shall continue collaboration in education exchanges, sending our students to their university and vice versa,” Dr. Kayihura said.

Dr. Kayihura told the national broadcaster yesterday that even before the current crisis, UR has been collaborating with Carthoum, but with the recent challenges UMST was turned into a military base, which disrupted classes. It is from that perspective that UR decided to find a way to accommodate them.

Among the 200 students, 133 are Sudanese, and others are from Nigeria, France, Canada, USA, India, Jordan and Ireland.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the studies will continue until peace returns to Sudan, guaranteeing students that the administration will cooperate in giving them appropriate lessons during their stay in Rwanda.

This is not the first time UR has helped on admitting students from war stricken countries.

When the Talibans took control of Afghanistan in 2021, a bunch of students from the School of Administration Afghanistan, or SOLA, an all-girls boarding school found asylum in Rwanda and UR enrolled them.

Back home, the Taliban has closed girls’ school’s past 6th review and, fair as of late, banished ladies from colleges.

Meanwhile, the horrendous war in Sudan between the armed forces and a capable paramilitary gathering has come to the bleak turning point of 100 days with no signs of relief.