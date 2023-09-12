Dr. Jimmy Gasore Appointed New Minister of Infrastructure

President Paul Kagame has appointed Dr. Jimmy Gasore as new Minister of Infrastructure replacing Dr. Ernest Nsabimana who served since January 31, 2022.

Dr. Gasore has been serving as a lecturer at University of Rwanda teaching atmospheric sciences. He is also Station Chief Scientist for the Rwanda Climate Observatory.

He holds a PhD degree in Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

From 2013 Dr. Gasore worked to set up the Rwanda Climate Observatory; a comprehensive field station that monitors atmospheric composition related to climate change, air pollution and ozone depletion.

The station is part of the MIT lead Advanced Global Atmospheric Gases Experiment (AGAGE), an international network measuring atmospheric composition using high-frequency in-situ measurements with standardized protocols and instrumentations. The Rwanda Climate Observatory is the only AGAGE station in Africa.

During the past two years, Dr. Gasore was leading the Rwanda air quality monitoring project. Which aims at setting up instrumentations to monitor the levels of pollutants and chemical composition of particulates in order to understand the drivers of air pollution in Rwanda and advise policy accordingly.

