New Appointments: Western Province, RURA, Water & Energy Utilities Get New Heads

In the latest shakeup in government institutions and parastatals, President Paul Kagame has appointed new officials to take key administrative, regulatory and service institutions in what appears to be a major reform in leadership across the board.

Under the new appointments announced September 4 by Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, Lambert Dushimimana becomes the new Governor of the Western Province, replacing François Habitegeko, who was relieved of his duties last week on August 28.

Until his appointment Dushimimana was a Senator in the country’s upper house and previously served as head of the advisory council of Rubavu district. Previously he served as a Principal State Attorney/Legislative Drafting at the Ministry of Justice. Rwanda.

Tessi Rusagara was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Agaciro Development Fund, taking over from Gilbert Nyatanyi, who has been the CEO of the sovereign wealth fund since October 2020.

Rusagara has been the Managing Director of Kigali Innovation City prior to her appointment. The Stanford University Master’s graduate is also a board member of the Rwanda Capital Markets Authority (CMA). She previously worked with Deloitte Consulting.

Armand Zingiro was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Energy Group (REG), replacing Ron Weiss, who has been leading the energy utility since 2017. The Israeli national’s contract had run out but was renewed in May this year.

Dr. Omar Munyaneza was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of WASAC Group, under the reformed structure of the water and sanitation utility, taking over Gisele Umuhumuza, who has been in acting position since 2017.

Dr. Munyaneza, who holds a PhD in Hydrology and Water Resources, has been a Member of Parliament since 2018 and before that served as Senior Lecturer and Coordinator of Research and Innovation under School of Engineering at the University of Rwanda.

He is no stranger to WASAC. From April 2017 to September 2018, he served as the Chairperson of WASAC Board of Directors

July 2014 to April 2017 and as a Chairperson of Investment and Technical Committee at the water utility.

Umuhumuza, who joined the Executive management of WASAC in April 2017 as the Deputy CEO, becomes the Managing Director of WASAC (utilities)Ltd.

Among the major changes, Evariste Rugigana becomes the Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), replacing Emile Patrick Baganizi who has been appointed Acting Director General of the regulatory body since October 2022.

Rugigana has been a Director of Cabinet at the Office of the Prime Minister since April 2018. He previously served as an Economic Advisor in the same office.

Still in RURA, Dr. Carpophore Ntagungira, a senior Economist with African Development Bank Group was appointed the chairperson of the regulatory board. He previously worked as Chief Country Economist for AfDB in South Africa and as the Principal Country Economist for Guinea, among other positions he has held.