RDB Thankful for the Rwf 10Bn Invested In Tourism Revenue Sharing

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) says over Rwf10 billion has been invested in activities that targets promoting national park neighboring communities, including building schools, accomodation, and hospitals, among others.

Michaella Rugwizangoga, Chief Tourism Officer made the observation at the 19th Gorilla naming ceremony.

“It is remarkable achievement; Rwf10million have been invested in promoting community development in neighboring communities of the park,” Rugwizangoga said.

The money was spent in more than 1,000 community-based initiatives in the vicinity of the national parks of Akagera, Nyungwe, Volcanoes, and Gishwati-Mukura.

“We wish to thank rangers, communities and everyone who make conservation efforts possible, it wouldn’t have been possible without you,” Rugwizangoga said.

More is coming. Rugwizangoga said that this year, two community initiatives are due, and those include a maternity unit and a unit for collecting and preserving potato seeds, so that locals in Muganza Sector, Nyaruguru District, in Southern Province have access to quality seeds and maternal healthcare.

“This is the place that hosts rare mountain Gorillas, when conserved well, they can bring profits, as you know well. The hotels are increasing because of tourism in this region, especially Musanze district year by year,” Maurice Mugabowagahunde, governor of northern province said.

“We shall continue, preparing all touristic sceneries in the northern province. Conservation is life.”

According to the most recent data on tourism, Rwanda earned $ 247 million in the first half of 2023, which is 56% from $ 158 million in the same period in 2022.