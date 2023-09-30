Rwanda National Police Honors retiring Police Officers

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Friday, September 29, held a send-off ceremony in honor of its former Police Chief, commissioners, senior and other Police officers, who have retired from active service.

The farewell ceremony for the 112 retirees held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru, was presided over by the Minister of Interior, Alfred Gasana, who lauded their dedication, commitment and sacrifice to serve their country.

It was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Felix Namuhoranye, deputy Police Chiefs as well as commissioners and senior officers, who retired before.

Those retiring include pioneers of Rwanda National Police, which was established in June 2000, following the merger of three institutions; Gendarmerie Nationale which was under the Ministry of Defense, the Communal Police under the Ministry of Interior and the judicial Police inspectors under the Ministry of Justice.

“Rwandans are ready to welcome you in your new life to work together in community activities. Your experience, integrity, professionalism and unwavering character will be critical as you work with Rwandans in the national transformation process,” Minister Gasana said.

Although they are out of active service, he urged them to continue working closely with the RNP, other law enforcement and security agencies, and government institutions to continue to strengthen national security and to protect what has been achieved.

He further thanked their families for supporting them during their active service and for bearing the absence of their spouses due to the nature of work.

Minister Gasana also thanked police officers who retired before, for their exemplary and active participation in other national development activities.

IGP Namuhoranye said that RNP has a strong and long term programme to ensure close connection with the retirees to farther the national security agenda as well as ensuring their welfare.

“This collaboration will give confidence to the young people that wish to join the RNP because they will understand the Police as a profession for the young generation to join and retire with dignity.

Continue to be defined by your patriotic spirit to preserve what you strived for,” IGP Namuhoranye said.

He added: “Thank you for your service and contribution to build a professional Police force, for your devotion to duty and country; your dedication and discipline guided your successful service and retirement with honor.”

He particularly thanked His Excellency the President for the visionary and continued guidance and support to RNP and the retired officers.

“You are retiring from active service but your duty to your country continues to fight anything that can affect the security that you fought for.”

Commissioner General (rtd) Emmanuel K. Gasana, who spoke on behalf of the retirees, said that this moment reminds them of the difficult times that the country went through.

“We serve as witness that all would not have been possible without a great leader, who saved the nation from a dark history, from doomsday, from a devastated nation to prosperity,” CG (rtd) Gasana said.

He added: “We are leaving active service but we remain part of this Police family; RNP is in our blood and we are leaving with a life package of discipline, professionalism and the required values.

We will continue to serve and to sacrifice for our country whenever we are required.”